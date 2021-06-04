Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives $21.64 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.91.

CNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research upped their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 1,456.4% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 7,212,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 6,749,100 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 10,427.2% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,200 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,030,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth about $20,778,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter worth about $24,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark stock opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.57. Cinemark has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $27.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

