Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,497 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 2.0% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $1,835,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $54.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,367,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

