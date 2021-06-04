Citigroup Cuts Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target to $43.60

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $45.60 to $43.60 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Auto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Li Auto from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.56.

Li Auto stock opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -156.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $53,461,000. WT Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,955,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,494 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 35.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth $379,000. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

