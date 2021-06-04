Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $724.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $708.00 to $724.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHTR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $710.24.

CHTR stock opened at $675.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $660.35. The company has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $498.08 and a 12 month high of $712.41.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 19.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,707 shares of company stock valued at $21,677,618. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

