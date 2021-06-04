Civic Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $36.24 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. During the last seven days, Civic has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Civic has a market cap of $226.29 million and approximately $36.24 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000899 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Civic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00078816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00025630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.00 or 0.01021991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,826.71 or 0.10184654 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00054123 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Buying and Selling Civic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.