Clark Financial Advisors Has $312,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Clark Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 79.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,301 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,987 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.3% of Clark Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Clark Financial Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 154,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,051,000 after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 147,363 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,016,000 after acquiring an additional 52,514 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $142.13. The company had a trading volume of 72,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,863,023. The company has a market capitalization of $400.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 703,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total transaction of $100,246,576.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,216,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,456,623.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,991,985 shares of company stock worth $1,126,338,793. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

