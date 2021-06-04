Clark Financial Advisors Has $312,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Clark Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,301 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,987 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 0.3% of Clark Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Clark Financial Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 154,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,051,000 after buying an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 147,363 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,016,000 after buying an additional 52,514 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 13.9% during the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $142.13. The company had a trading volume of 72,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,863,023. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.80. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $400.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 956,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total transaction of $136,021,199.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,323,175.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,991,985 shares of company stock worth $1,126,338,793 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.