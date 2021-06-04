Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $980,000.00

Equities analysts expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to announce $980,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30,000.00. Clearside Biomedical posted sales of $350,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 180%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year sales of $13.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140,000.00 to $20.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.35 million, with estimates ranging from $1.48 million to $19.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 220.12% and a negative net margin of 591.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 120,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,383. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $166.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

