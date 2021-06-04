CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will post sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. CMS Energy reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year sales of $6.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.74 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

NYSE:CMS opened at $62.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.00. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 1,240.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,645,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,933,000 after buying an additional 2,447,810 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,553 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,845 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $78,403,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 51.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,145,000 after purchasing an additional 952,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

