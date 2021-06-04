Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,145 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,850 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $9,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 55,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 291,090 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $22,740,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,189 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,012 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 45,548 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,772. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

