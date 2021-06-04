Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,144,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CL stock opened at $83.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

