Colony Family Offices LLC Buys 1,998 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 640.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $423.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,438,203. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $296.49 and a 52 week high of $424.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $414.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

