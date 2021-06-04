Colony Family Offices LLC Invests $479,000 in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000. Zoom Video Communications comprises approximately 0.4% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $417.96.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total transaction of $1,928,863.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,863. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total value of $28,021,676.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,313.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,733 shares of company stock worth $74,116,228. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $16.38 on Friday, hitting $335.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,176. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $319.29. The company has a market cap of $98.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.78, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $196.10 and a one year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

