Colony Family Offices LLC Purchases Shares of 1,320 Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 231.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,778,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $237,650,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $123,951,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in Atlassian by 86.6% in the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,289,000 after buying an additional 394,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,045,000 after buying an additional 384,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $4.82 on Friday, hitting $226.19. 11,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,935. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of -63.07, a PEG ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.82. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $160.01 and a 1 year high of $262.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.50.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

