Color Platform (CLR) Trading 60.3% Higher This Week

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 47.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Color Platform has traded up 60.3% against the US dollar. Color Platform has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $59,132.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,780.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $668.76 or 0.01818260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.00 or 0.00470356 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00057624 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001462 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004823 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

