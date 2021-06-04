Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.80

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.80 and last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 3296827 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on CFRUY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54. The firm has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

