Comparing Wayfair (NYSE:W) & ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) and Wayfair (NYSE:W) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.5% of ThredUp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Wayfair shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Wayfair shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ThredUp and Wayfair, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 1 7 0 2.88 Wayfair 3 10 16 0 2.45

ThredUp presently has a consensus price target of $20.86, indicating a potential downside of 10.45%. Wayfair has a consensus price target of $317.43, indicating a potential downside of 2.50%. Given Wayfair’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wayfair is more favorable than ThredUp.

Profitability

This table compares ThredUp and Wayfair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp N/A N/A N/A Wayfair 3.20% -45.45% 12.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ThredUp and Wayfair’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $186.01 million 11.80 -$47.88 million N/A N/A Wayfair $14.15 billion 2.40 $185.00 million $2.14 152.14

Wayfair has higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp.

Summary

Wayfair beats ThredUp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands. Wayfair Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

