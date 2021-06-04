Compound (COMP) Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last Week

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 4th. During the last week, Compound has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can currently be bought for $387.24 or 0.01080176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $2.02 billion and approximately $173.18 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000868 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000088 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,228,383 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.