Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent stock opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05. Conduent has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $7.99.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Conduent will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Conduent by 53,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conduent (CNDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.