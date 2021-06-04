Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Posts Earnings Results

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.89) earnings per share.

Shares of CONN stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.79 and a beta of 2.61. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Get Conn's alerts:

In other news, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $63,581.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $416,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.