Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.36 and last traded at $28.97. Approximately 13,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 376,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.97. The company has a market capitalization of $837.00 million, a PE ratio of -192.79 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. Conn’s’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.89) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Conn’s news, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $416,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $63,581.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,934,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Conn’s by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 238,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 148,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Conn’s by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 80,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

About Conn's

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

