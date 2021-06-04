Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 60.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $77.26 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $83.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.16%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

