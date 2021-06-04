Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Shares Gap Up to $20.24

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.24, but opened at $33.48. Constellation Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $33.72, with a volume of 664,185 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNST shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.53.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 86,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $616,000.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNST)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

