Constellation Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CNST)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 9,228 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,127% compared to the typical daily volume of 286 put options.

Shares of CNST stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.03. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $40.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.53.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNST. Truist lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNST. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,173,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,790,000 after buying an additional 188,826 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,782,000 after buying an additional 524,934 shares during the period.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

