ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CNVVY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised ConvaTec Group to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

Shares of ConvaTec Group stock opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.3319 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.