CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 406.63%.

Shares of NYSE CTK traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,703. CooTek has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $111.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of -0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages. The company also offers Fengdu Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; Fengdu Audiobooks; and short video series based on Fengdu Literature Platform content and IP resources.

