CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Receives $21.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.13.

CRMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CorMedix from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other CorMedix news, Director Myron Kaplan bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $90,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,155.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CorMedix by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,995,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after buying an additional 88,855 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CorMedix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CorMedix by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRMD stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,640. CorMedix has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $283.50 million, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.32.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). CorMedix had a negative net margin of 9,363.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that CorMedix will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

