Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.20% from the stock’s current price.

COST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $383.87 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $169.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,607,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,902,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,608,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

