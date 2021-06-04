Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Buys 7,974 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $83.28 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $84.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.