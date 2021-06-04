Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,216 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $224.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

