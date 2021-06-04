Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Sells 1,826 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,186 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 0.6% of Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,952,000 after buying an additional 125,691 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Medtronic by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Medtronic by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 162,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,988,000 after buying an additional 13,808 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Medtronic by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 17,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $123.07 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $165.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

