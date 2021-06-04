Covenant Partners LLC Acquires 4,602 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 96.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 55,692 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.4% in the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,591,000 after purchasing an additional 52,280 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 169.6% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.62.

NYSE PM traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $97.97. The company had a trading volume of 34,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,561,245. The stock has a market cap of $152.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.16. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

