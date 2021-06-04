Covenant Partners LLC Has $660,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Covenant Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,671,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,538. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.95.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

