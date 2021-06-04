Covenant Partners LLC Takes $976,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,884 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.77. The stock had a trading volume of 73,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,367,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

