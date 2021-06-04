CPChain (CPC) Price Down 6.5% Over Last Week

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 4th. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. CPChain has a market cap of $2.96 million and $270,999.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.97 or 0.00519810 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004399 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00022208 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.82 or 0.01384094 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000166 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

