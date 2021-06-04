Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

CS has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group raised Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE CS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.18. 273,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,849,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 2.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 365.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

