Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) a $193.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $166.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.97. The company has a market cap of $437.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,590,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,267,000 after purchasing an additional 96,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

