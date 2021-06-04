Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IFNNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

IFNNY traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $40.08. The company had a trading volume of 84,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,424. The firm has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.77, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.58.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 4.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

