Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IFNNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.
IFNNY traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $40.08. The company had a trading volume of 84,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,424. The firm has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.77, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.58.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
