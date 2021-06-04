Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.72

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 136412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $493.95 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 33.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.