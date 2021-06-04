Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.72

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 136412 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.75 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 2.96.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $493.95 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,216,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

