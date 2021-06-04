CRH (LON:CRH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,756.00

CRH plc (LON:CRH) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,756 ($49.07) and last traded at GBX 3,725 ($48.67), with a volume of 794618 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,688 ($48.18).

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,775 ($49.32) price objective on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £29.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,516.98.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

