Critical Comparison: Inari Medical (NARI) versus Its Peers

Inari Medical (NASDAQ: NARI) is one of 174 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Inari Medical to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Inari Medical alerts:

This table compares Inari Medical and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inari Medical $139.67 million $13.79 million 304.41 Inari Medical Competitors $1.18 billion $78.77 million 69.87

Inari Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Inari Medical. Inari Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.7% of Inari Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Inari Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Inari Medical and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inari Medical 0 1 5 0 2.83 Inari Medical Competitors 895 3819 7033 187 2.55

Inari Medical presently has a consensus target price of $117.17, suggesting a potential upside of 42.56%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 18.28%. Given Inari Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Inari Medical is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Inari Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inari Medical 10.08% 8.69% 7.80% Inari Medical Competitors -666.98% -89.08% -17.78%

Summary

Inari Medical beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.