Critical Contrast: Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) & Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL)

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) and Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Schneider National and Yellow’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schneider National $4.55 billion 0.92 $211.70 million $1.25 18.94 Yellow $4.51 billion 0.07 -$53.50 million ($2.02) -2.93

Schneider National has higher revenue and earnings than Yellow. Yellow is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Schneider National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Schneider National and Yellow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schneider National 4.78% 10.63% 6.34% Yellow -2.65% N/A -5.64%

Risk & Volatility

Schneider National has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yellow has a beta of 3.23, suggesting that its stock price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Schneider National and Yellow, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schneider National 2 9 7 0 2.28 Yellow 0 1 1 0 2.50

Schneider National presently has a consensus target price of $25.65, indicating a potential upside of 8.35%. Yellow has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 128.04%. Given Yellow’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yellow is more favorable than Schneider National.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.3% of Schneider National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of Yellow shares are held by institutional investors. 34.6% of Schneider National shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Yellow shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Schneider National beats Yellow on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc., a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads. The company's Intermodal segment offers door-to-door container on flat car services, including rail and dray transportation through containers, chassis, and trucks. Its Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, supply chain, and import/export services; value-added services to manage and move its customers' freight; and trans-loading and warehousing services. Schneider National, Inc. also leases equipment, such as trucks to owner-operators; and provides insurance for the company drivers and owner-operators. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions. It also offers specialized services, such as guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, exhibit, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment services. In addition, the company provides consolidation and distribution, reverse logistics, and residential white glove services. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of approximately 13,500 tractors comprising 10,400 owned and 3,100 leased tractors; and 41,900 trailers consisting of 29,600 owned and 12,300 leased trailers. The company was formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc. and changed its name to Yellow Corporation in February 2021. Yellow Corporation was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

