Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COIHY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Croda International stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $49.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Croda International has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6092 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

