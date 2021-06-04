Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COIHY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.
Shares of Croda International stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $49.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Croda International has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 0.84.
About Croda International
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.