CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist upped their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $14.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.34. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 4.55%. On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Jana Merfen bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at $99,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,523.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $325,350 over the last ninety days. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.