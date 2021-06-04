CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $9.06 on Friday, hitting $206.94. 7,271,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,884,378. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.28. The company has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -479.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $88.87 and a 1-year high of $251.28.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $802,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.30, for a total transaction of $996,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 345,433 shares of company stock worth $69,718,101. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.88.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

