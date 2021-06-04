Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.31.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares in the company, valued at $11,519,883.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,790,339. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.72. The company had a trading volume of 59,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.33. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $195.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

