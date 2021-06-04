Curate (XCUR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.13 Million

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. During the last week, Curate has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. Curate has a total market cap of $15.42 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curate coin can now be bought for $2.18 or 0.00005956 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00076678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00022978 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.96 or 0.00981370 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,563.14 or 0.09741342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00050137 BTC.

About Curate

Curate (CRYPTO:XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,077,722 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curate’s official website is curate.style . Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

