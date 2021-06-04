Curt R. Hartman Sells 42,347 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 42,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $5,593,615.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,433.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CONMED stock traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $134.84. The company had a trading volume of 142,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.98. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $146.95.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CONMED by 386.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period.

CNMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on CONMED in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

