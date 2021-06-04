Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock Holdings Lifted by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.09% of Curtiss-Wright worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,910,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $463,794,000 after purchasing an additional 59,018 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 10.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,843,000 after acquiring an additional 186,097 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,714,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $199,516,000 after buying an additional 36,217 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $115,104,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 3,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $385,336.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 66,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,058,357.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Nathman sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total value of $158,130.75. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,706 shares of company stock worth $2,504,044. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $124.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $133.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.90%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

